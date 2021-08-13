Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.92. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

