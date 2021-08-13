Canopy Growth’s (WEED) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.05.

TSE:WEED opened at C$23.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.21. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$18.44 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The stock has a market cap of C$9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

