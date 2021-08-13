Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives $63.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDPYF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. 18,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $49.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $1.0959 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.