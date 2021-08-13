Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.79 Million

Brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report sales of $42.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.77 million and the highest is $42.80 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $171.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $177.48 million, with estimates ranging from $175.76 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CATC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.51. 6,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,788. The stock has a market cap of $602.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

