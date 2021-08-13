Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLLXF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 4,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,822. Callinex Mines has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

Get Callinex Mines alerts:

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.