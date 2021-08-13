Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,226,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 328,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 217,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $144.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.