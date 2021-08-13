Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $898,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $385.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $188.43 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

