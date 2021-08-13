Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,102 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Centene by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

CNC opened at $63.11 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

