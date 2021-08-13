Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $406,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.12.

