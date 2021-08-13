Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $134.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

