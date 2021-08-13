Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,649 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Lithia Motors worth $16,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $375.17 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

