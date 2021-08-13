Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 53,654 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,096 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,795,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.16. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.