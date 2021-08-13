Calamos Advisors LLC Has $30.14 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $111.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

