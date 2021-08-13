Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 29,098 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $143.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.65. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

