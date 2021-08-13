CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Get CAI International alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. CAI International has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $969.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.93 million. Research analysts expect that CAI International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in CAI International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.