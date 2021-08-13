CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$46.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $29.09. 2,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,849. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -242.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

