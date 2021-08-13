CAE (NYSE:CAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%.

CAE stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. 400,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,849. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -242.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

