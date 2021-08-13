CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$41.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CAE traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 114,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.09. CAE has a 12 month low of C$18.50 and a 12 month high of C$39.75. The firm has a market cap of C$11.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -209.77.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 1.4719131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

