BWS Financial Weighs in on Texas Pacific Land Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – BWS Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Pacific Land in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.77. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock.

TPL stock opened at $1,508.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,514.60. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 287 shares of company stock valued at $455,287. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

