Busey Wealth Management Sells 3,629 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of AGR opened at $54.03 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.