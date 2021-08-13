Busey Wealth Management Sells 162 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

AMT opened at $280.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.74. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

