Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39.

