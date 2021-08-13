Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.