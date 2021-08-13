Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $164.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

