Burleson & Company LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

OGN opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

