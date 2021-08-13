Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LON:BRBY traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,130 ($27.83). 299,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,942. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.62 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,123.81.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown purchased 2,902 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £63,031.44 ($82,350.98).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

