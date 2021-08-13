BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BTRS stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. BTRS has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Get BTRS alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.