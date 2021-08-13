BTIG Research Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $308.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $299.00 to $308.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.86.

PEN stock opened at $261.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,636.34, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,389. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $662,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 113.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 14.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

