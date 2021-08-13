Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOM.U. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

HOM.U stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,913. The stock has a market cap of C$461.05 million and a PE ratio of 13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.41.

In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.39 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,393,944.96. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 20,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$344,104.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,404,144.82. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 in the last ninety days.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

