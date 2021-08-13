BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. BRP has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth $212,000. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

