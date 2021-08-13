Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.50.

BEP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

BEP.UN stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$48.10. 169,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,861. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$47.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$38.15 and a 12-month high of C$63.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -106.86%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

