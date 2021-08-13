Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.96

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.96 and traded as high as C$69.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$68.80, with a volume of 195,638 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIP.UN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39. The company has a market cap of C$20.66 billion and a PE ratio of 39.39.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

