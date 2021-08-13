Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

