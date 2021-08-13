Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM.A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

BAM.A traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$70.89. 211,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$38.77 and a 12-month high of C$72.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.65.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

