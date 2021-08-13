Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 6.6% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.48. 42,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.19.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

