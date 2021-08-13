Brokers Offer Predictions for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $590.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $566.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

