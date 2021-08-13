Brokers Offer Predictions for Epizyme, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Epizyme in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of EPZM opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Epizyme’s revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

