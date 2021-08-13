Brokers Offer Predictions for Achilles Therapeutics plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Achilles Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACHL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

