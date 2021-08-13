Brokers Issue Forecasts for Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Senseonics in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

SENS opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $259,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,020,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

