Brokerages Set Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) PT at $3.17

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.17.

SENS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $66,219.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,938,185.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,709.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics by 365.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580,209 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 369.0% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 763,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Senseonics by 319.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.50. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

