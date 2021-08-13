Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) PT at $15.25

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 67,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,668. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

