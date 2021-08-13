Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $121.86

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth $37,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.79. The stock had a trading volume of 510,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,702. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

