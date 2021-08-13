Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) PT at $29.58

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,911,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,513,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

