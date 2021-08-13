Brokerages Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Trex reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

NYSE TREX opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.89.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.