Brokerages Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.46). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,983. The company has a market cap of $533.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.05. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

