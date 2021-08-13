Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.83 Million

Analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report sales of $564.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.30 million and the lowest is $529.00 million. Stepan reported sales of $464.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.15. 82,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.69. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $105.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

