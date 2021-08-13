Brokerages Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sonim Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%.

SONM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.