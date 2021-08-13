Brokerages Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce sales of $301.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $287.20 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $313.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

