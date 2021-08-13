Brokerages Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.13). ATN International posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ATN International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ATN International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

ATNI opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.72 million, a P/E ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -188.89%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

