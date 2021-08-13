Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UWM stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 240,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

